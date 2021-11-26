ENI (ENI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ENI (ETR: ENI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/24/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.75 ($16.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.10 ($16.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.75 ($16.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($15.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/1/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/14/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/11/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.70 ($15.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ETR ENI opened at €12.23 ($13.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.98 and its 200-day moving average is €10.88. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 12-month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

