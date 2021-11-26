Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.’s (BLMIF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLMIF opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

