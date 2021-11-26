Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Monday. Anima has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.