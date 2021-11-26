Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRRAY opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

