Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $156,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

