Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.11

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.11 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 480089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

