Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Adyen stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.