Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1414751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

