TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRUE. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $328.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

