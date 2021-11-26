Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $296.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.10 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.