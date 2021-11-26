Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as high as C$3.13. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 293,068 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.75.
Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
