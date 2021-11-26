Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as high as C$3.13. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 293,068 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.75.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,264,150. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$211,200. Insiders have bought a total of 141,640 shares of company stock valued at $370,646 over the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

