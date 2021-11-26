VPC Impact Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 107,645 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,114% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,863 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIH opened at $17.28 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

