$32.50 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BMRC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.