FY2022 Earnings Forecast for DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Issued By Cormark

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DHI Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

DHI Media (TSE:WIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.60 million for the quarter.

