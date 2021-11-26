Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $9.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

NYSE BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.