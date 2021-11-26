Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of XNCR opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -370.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Xencor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

