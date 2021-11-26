STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

