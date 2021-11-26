Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLAN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of PLAN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

