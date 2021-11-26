Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SMLP opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

