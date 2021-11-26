thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.38 ($14.07).

TKA opened at €10.67 ($12.12) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

