Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NESF opened at GBX 99.10 ($1.29) on Monday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.06. The firm has a market cap of £582.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

