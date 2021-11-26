Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of DTC stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $23.39.
About Solo Brands
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.