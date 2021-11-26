Desjardins Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$54.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $26.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Parkland has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

