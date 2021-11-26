FY2021 Earnings Forecast for National Express Group PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Express Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NXPGF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

