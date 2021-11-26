Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soligenix in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

