Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Annexon, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Annexon in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.28). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of ANNX opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $561.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Annexon has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06).

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

