Piper Sandler Comments on Paragon 28 Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paragon 28 in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FNA opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04).

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

