$14.27 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post $14.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.56 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $36.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $40.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.63 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $56.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.68 on Friday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

