TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MVEN opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. TheMaven has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
TheMaven Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.