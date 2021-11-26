Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUNMF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

