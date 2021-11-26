KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.