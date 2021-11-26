KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. Analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

