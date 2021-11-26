FY2022 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Raised by Analyst

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for UniCredit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

