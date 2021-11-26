Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $152.76

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.76 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 97.80 ($1.28). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 598,439 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTN. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.76. The company has a market cap of £543.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

