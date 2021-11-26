Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,121,769 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.