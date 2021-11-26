ADTRAN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,735 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,209% compared to the typical daily volume of 209 put options.

ADTN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.75 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 87.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.