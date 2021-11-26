thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

