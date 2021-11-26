Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shurgard Self Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shares of SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.