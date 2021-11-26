Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.26.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

