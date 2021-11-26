Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHVF opened at $388.50 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $411.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $378.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.