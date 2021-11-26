Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $42.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.