UBS Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €100.00 ($113.64) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.45 ($117.56).

Sanofi stock opened at €86.65 ($98.47) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is €85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

