Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CVE NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.31.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

