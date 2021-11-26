Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($360.23) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €279.08 ($317.14).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

