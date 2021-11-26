$14.37 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report sales of $14.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.15 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $48.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

