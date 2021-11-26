Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

API has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of API stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of -0.17. Agora has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of API. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

