Colliers Securities Weighs in on Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avaya in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of AVYA opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

