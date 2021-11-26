Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.