Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$6.44 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.23 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.67.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

