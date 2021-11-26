FY2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.45). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

