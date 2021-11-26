Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.22 and traded as high as C$35.53. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 89,064 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.22.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
