Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.22 and traded as high as C$35.53. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 89,064 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.22.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.